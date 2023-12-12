Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Franklin County, North Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rocky Mount High School at Bunn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Bunn, NC

Bunn, NC Conference: The Big East 2A/3A

The Big East 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Roanoke Rapids High School at Franklinton High School