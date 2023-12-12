Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Forsyth County, North Carolina today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lake Norman High School at Mount Tabor High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: WinstonSalem, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Carver High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Winston Salem, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School at Millennium Charter Academy

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Mount Airy, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Zion Christian Academy at Winston Salem Christian School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Winston-Salem, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Forsyth Country Day School at Wesleyan Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: High Point, NC
  • Conference: NCISAA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

North Hills Christian School at Calvary Day School

  • Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Winston-Salem, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Randleman High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Randleman, NC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

John Motley Morehead High School at North Forsyth High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: WinstonSalem, NC
  • Conference: Conference 34 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ben L. Smith High School at Atkins Academic & Technology High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 12
  • Location: Winston-Salem, NC
  • Conference: Mid-State 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

