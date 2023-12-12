North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Duplin County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
In Duplin County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Duplin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Columbus High School at Union High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Rose Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Duplin High School at James Kenan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Warsaw, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Duplin High School at Richlands High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Richlands, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.