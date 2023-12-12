Duke vs. Hofstra December 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Duke Blue Devils (5-1) face the Hofstra Pride (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN2.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Duke vs. Hofstra Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Duke Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Duke Players to Watch
- Kyle Filipowski: 18.8 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Tyrese Proctor: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mark Mitchell: 12 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jeremy Roach: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jared McCain: 8.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Hofstra Players to Watch
- Filipowski: 18.8 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Proctor: 12.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mitchell: 12 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Roach: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- McCain: 8.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Duke vs. Hofstra Stat Comparison
|Duke Rank
|Duke AVG
|Hofstra AVG
|Hofstra Rank
|41st
|84
|Points Scored
|85.3
|28th
|61st
|64.2
|Points Allowed
|71.5
|193rd
|139th
|34.5
|Rebounds
|32.2
|224th
|227th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.2
|303rd
|119th
|8
|3pt Made
|11.3
|5th
|25th
|17.7
|Assists
|17.7
|25th
|17th
|8.7
|Turnovers
|11.3
|140th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.