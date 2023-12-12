The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (6-3) will be trying to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the Hofstra Pride (6-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Duke vs. Hofstra Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

This season, the Blue Devils have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.9% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Pride's opponents have knocked down.

In games Duke shoots higher than 38.9% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.

The Pride are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Devils sit at 188th.

The 80.8 points per game the Blue Devils put up are 11.9 more points than the Pride give up (68.9).

Duke is 6-2 when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Duke played better at home last year, scoring 76.7 points per game, compared to 68.0 per game on the road.

The Blue Devils ceded 60.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.4).

In home games, Duke sunk 0.2 more three-pointers per game (7.3) than in away games (7.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (34.5%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule