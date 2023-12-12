Tuesday's contest between the No. 22 Duke Blue Devils (6-3) and Hofstra Pride (6-3) at Cameron Indoor Stadium has a projected final score of 80-68 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Duke, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on December 12.

There is no line set for the game.

Duke vs. Hofstra Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Durham, North Carolina

Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. Hofstra Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 80, Hofstra 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Hofstra

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-13.0)

Duke (-13.0) Computer Predicted Total: 148.0

Duke has gone 3-5-0 against the spread, while Hofstra's ATS record this season is 4-3-0. The Blue Devils have hit the over in four games, while Pride games have gone over two times.

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils average 80.8 points per game (63rd in college basketball) while giving up 65.9 per outing (66th in college basketball). They have a +134 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.9 points per game.

The 36.7 rebounds per game Duke averages rank 191st in college basketball, and are 4.3 more than the 32.4 its opponents grab per contest.

Duke hits 7.6 three-pointers per game (167th in college basketball) at a 35.4% rate (106th in college basketball), compared to the 6.7 its opponents make while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc.

The Blue Devils rank 22nd in college basketball by averaging 106.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 105th in college basketball, allowing 86.6 points per 100 possessions.

Duke has committed 8.2 turnovers per game (sixth in college basketball play), 3.5 fewer than the 11.7 it forces on average (221st in college basketball).

