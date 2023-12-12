North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Davidson County, North Carolina today, and info on how to stream these games is available below.
Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Davidson High School at Wheatmore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Trinity, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alexander Central High School at Central Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lexington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Davidson High School at Southwestern Randolph High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Asheboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forbush High School at Ledford Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anson Senior High School at South Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Denton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington Senior High School at Walkertown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Walkertown, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Davidson High School at Thomasville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alamance Christian School at Union Grove Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lexington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
