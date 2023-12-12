North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Catawba County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Catawba County, North Carolina today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Catawba County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hickory Christian Academy at North Hills Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Salisbury, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newton- Conover High School at Hickory High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Hickory, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
