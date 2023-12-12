Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Catawba County, North Carolina today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Catawba County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hickory Christian Academy at North Hills Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Salisbury, NC

Salisbury, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Newton- Conover High School at Hickory High School