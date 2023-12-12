North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Burke County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Burke County, North Carolina today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Burke County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Freedom High School at AC Reynolds High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Asheville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.