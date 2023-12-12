North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Buncombe County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
In Buncombe County, North Carolina, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Buncombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Buncombe High School at North Henderson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brevard High School at T.C. Roberson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Asheville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tuscola High School at Enka High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Candler, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freedom High School at AC Reynolds High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Asheville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
