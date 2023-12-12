North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Beaufort County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Beaufort County, North Carolina, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Beaufort County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pungo Christian Academy at Rocky Mount Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
