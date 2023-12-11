North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wake County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Wake County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ravenscroft High School at GRACE Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oxford Preparatory School at East Wake Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Zebulon, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Knightdale High School at South Garner High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Garner, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
