Terry Rozier will hope to make a difference for the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Miami Heat.

In his most recent appearance, a 119-116 win over the Raptors, Rozier tallied 21 points and 13 assists.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Rozier, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Terry Rozier Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 22.5 22.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 Assists 7.5 7.2 PRA -- 33.4 PR -- 26.2 3PM 2.5 2.1



Terry Rozier Insights vs. the Heat

Rozier is responsible for attempting 11.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.6 per game.

Rozier is averaging 6.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.4% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Rozier's opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.6.

The Heat are the ninth-best defensive team in the league, giving up 111.5 points per contest.

On the boards, the Heat are ranked eighth in the league, conceding 43 rebounds per game.

The Heat are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 26.2 assists per game.

The Heat allow 13.5 made 3-pointers per game, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

Terry Rozier vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 35 14 0 2 2 0 2 1/29/2023 37 31 6 7 5 1 0 11/12/2022 34 22 1 6 4 0 2 11/10/2022 43 22 8 3 3 0 0

