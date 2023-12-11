North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Robeson County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Robeson County, North Carolina today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Robeson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lumberton High School at Scotland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Laurinburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
