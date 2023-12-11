The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-5) will visit the Jacksonville Dolphins (3-5) after dropping five road games in a row. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Carolina Central Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Central vs. Jacksonville Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 67.4 points per game are only 4.0 fewer points than the 71.4 the Dolphins give up to opponents.

North Carolina Central is 2-0 when it scores more than 71.4 points.

Jacksonville is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.4 points.

The Dolphins score 67.3 points per game, only 3.7 fewer points than the 71.0 the Eagles give up.

Jacksonville is 1-2 when scoring more than 71.0 points.

When North Carolina Central gives up fewer than 67.3 points, it is 3-0.

This year the Dolphins are shooting 41.5% from the field, 2.0% lower than the Eagles concede.

The Eagles make 37.8% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Dolphins' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Carolina Central Leaders

Kyla Bryant: 12.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 37.8 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)

12.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 37.8 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33) Morgan Callahan: 11.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 34.1 FG%

11.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 34.1 FG% Kimeira Burks: 14.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.7 FG%, 31 3PT% (22-for-71)

14.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.7 FG%, 31 3PT% (22-for-71) Janiah Jones: 7.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 31.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

7.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 31.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Teneil Robertson: 4.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Central Schedule