Monday's game at Swisher Gymnasium has the Jacksonville Dolphins (3-5) matching up with the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-5) at 6:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 77-62 win, as our model heavily favors Jacksonville.

The Eagles are coming off of a 74-61 loss to Campbell in their most recent game on Tuesday.

North Carolina Central vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

North Carolina Central vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville 77, North Carolina Central 62

Other MEAC Predictions

North Carolina Central Schedule Analysis

In terms of their best win this season, the Eagles took down the Western Carolina Catamounts at home on November 22 by a score of 69-58.

The Eagles have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (two).

North Carolina Central has two losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 41st-most in the country.

North Carolina Central 2023-24 Best Wins

69-58 at home over Western Carolina (No. 360) on November 22

North Carolina Central Leaders

Kyla Bryant: 12.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 37.8 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)

12.5 PTS, 2.5 STL, 37.8 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33) Morgan Callahan: 11.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 34.1 FG%

11.1 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 34.1 FG% Kimeira Burks: 14.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.7 FG%, 31 3PT% (22-for-71)

14.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.7 FG%, 31 3PT% (22-for-71) Janiah Jones: 7.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 31.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

7.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 31.6 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Teneil Robertson: 4.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

North Carolina Central Performance Insights

The Eagles' -29 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.4 points per game (168th in college basketball) while giving up 71 per outing (289th in college basketball).

