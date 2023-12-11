North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Lee County, North Carolina today, we've got the information.
Lee County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cape Fear Christian Academy at Lee Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Sanford, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Lee High School at Richmond Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Rockingham, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
