North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnston County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
If you reside in Johnston County, North Carolina and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Johnston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harnett Central High School at Smithfield- Selma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Smithfield, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clinton High School at Princeton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Princeton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
