The Little Rock Trojans (4-5) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the Winthrop Eagles (7-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Winthrop vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Winthrop Stats Insights

This season, Winthrop has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.7% from the field.

The Eagles are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 53rd.

The Eagles score an average of 80.4 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 79.8 the Trojans give up to opponents.

Winthrop is 5-0 when it scores more than 79.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Winthrop averaged 76.6 points per game at home last season, and 71.0 away.

In 2022-23, the Eagles allowed 7.6 fewer points per game at home (69.9) than away (77.5).

Beyond the arc, Winthrop made fewer 3-pointers away (8.7 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (37.9%) than at home (37.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Winthrop Upcoming Schedule