The Little Rock Trojans (4-5) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the Winthrop Eagles (7-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Winthrop vs. Little Rock Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Winthrop Stats Insights

  • This season, Winthrop has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.7% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 53rd.
  • The Eagles score an average of 80.4 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 79.8 the Trojans give up to opponents.
  • Winthrop is 5-0 when it scores more than 79.8 points.

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Winthrop averaged 76.6 points per game at home last season, and 71.0 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Eagles allowed 7.6 fewer points per game at home (69.9) than away (77.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Winthrop made fewer 3-pointers away (8.7 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (37.9%) than at home (37.0%).

Winthrop Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Bob Jones W 90-49 Winthrop Coliseum
12/2/2023 @ Coastal Carolina W 90-87 HTC Center
12/5/2023 Queens W 88-82 Winthrop Coliseum
12/10/2023 @ Little Rock - Jack Stephens Center
12/16/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
12/19/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena

