The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-7) hope to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (7-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network X

Wake Forest vs. Norfolk State Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartans put up an average of 58.3 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 65.6 the Demon Deacons allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 65.6 points, Norfolk State is 4-0.
  • Wake Forest's record is 0-3 when it gives up fewer than 58.3 points.
  • The Demon Deacons score 61 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 56.1 the Spartans give up.
  • Wake Forest is 2-3 when scoring more than 56.1 points.
  • Norfolk State is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 61 points.
  • This year the Demon Deacons are shooting 39.6% from the field, only 0.4% higher than Spartans concede.
  • The Spartans' 38.9 shooting percentage is 2.8 lower than the Demon Deacons have given up.

Wake Forest Leaders

  • Elise Williams: 10.2 PTS, 2 STL, 29.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (12-for-48)
  • Kaia Harrison: 10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
  • Malaya Cowles: 10.3 PTS, 63.1 FG%
  • Alyssa Andrews: 4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.6 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)
  • Alexandria Scruggs: 6.7 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

Wake Forest Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 Texas A&M L 81-57 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/3/2023 @ JMU L 55-53 Atlantic Union Bank Center
12/7/2023 Charlotte L 69-58 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/10/2023 Norfolk State - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/17/2023 @ Georgetown - McDonough Gymnasium
12/21/2023 Marshall - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

