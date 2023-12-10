The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-7) hope to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (7-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Wake Forest vs. Norfolk State Scoring Comparison

The Spartans put up an average of 58.3 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 65.6 the Demon Deacons allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.6 points, Norfolk State is 4-0.

Wake Forest's record is 0-3 when it gives up fewer than 58.3 points.

The Demon Deacons score 61 points per game, only 4.9 more points than the 56.1 the Spartans give up.

Wake Forest is 2-3 when scoring more than 56.1 points.

Norfolk State is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 61 points.

This year the Demon Deacons are shooting 39.6% from the field, only 0.4% higher than Spartans concede.

The Spartans' 38.9 shooting percentage is 2.8 lower than the Demon Deacons have given up.

Wake Forest Leaders

Elise Williams: 10.2 PTS, 2 STL, 29.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (12-for-48)

10.2 PTS, 2 STL, 29.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (12-for-48) Kaia Harrison: 10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

10.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Malaya Cowles: 10.3 PTS, 63.1 FG%

10.3 PTS, 63.1 FG% Alyssa Andrews: 4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.6 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 31.6 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Alexandria Scruggs: 6.7 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

Wake Forest Schedule