The UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-3) will be trying to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Elon Phoenix (2-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

UNC Greensboro vs. Elon Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix's 52.1 points per game are only 2.5 fewer points than the 54.6 the Spartans allow.

When it scores more than 54.6 points, Elon is 2-1.

UNC Greensboro's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 52.1 points.

The Spartans put up 67.0 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 70.1 the Phoenix give up.

When UNC Greensboro totals more than 70.1 points, it is 2-0.

Elon has a 0-2 record when allowing fewer than 67.0 points.

The Spartans are making 41.9% of their shots from the field, just 1.9% higher than the Phoenix concede to opponents (40.0%).

UNC Greensboro Leaders

Ayanna Khalfani: 11.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 45.1 FG%

11.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 45.1 FG% Jayde Gamble: 11.9 PTS, 3.0 STL, 43.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

11.9 PTS, 3.0 STL, 43.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Khalis Cain: 7.3 PTS, 8.0 REB, 56.5 FG%

7.3 PTS, 8.0 REB, 56.5 FG% Isys Grady: 10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 2.3 PTS, 38.5 FG%

UNC Greensboro Schedule