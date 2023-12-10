The UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-1) will look to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Elon Phoenix (5-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum as big, 13.5-point favorites. The game airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 149.5 points.

UNC Greensboro vs. Elon Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Greensboro -13.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNC Greensboro Betting Records & Stats

UNC Greensboro and its opponents have gone over 149.5 combined points in four of six games this season.

The average point total in UNC Greensboro's games this year is 150.3, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Spartans have put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

UNC Greensboro has been favored in four games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Spartans have played as a favorite of -1200 or more once this season and won that game.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 92.3% chance of a victory for UNC Greensboro.

UNC Greensboro vs. Elon Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Greensboro 4 66.7% 79.9 162.7 70.4 148 139.7 Elon 6 85.7% 82.8 162.7 77.6 148 146.4

Additional UNC Greensboro Insights & Trends

The Spartans average 79.9 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 77.6 the Phoenix allow.

UNC Greensboro is 2-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 77.6 points.

UNC Greensboro vs. Elon Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Greensboro 3-3-0 0-1 6-0-0 Elon 3-4-0 0-1 6-1-0

UNC Greensboro vs. Elon Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNC Greensboro Elon 11-3 Home Record 5-9 8-6 Away Record 3-12 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 76.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 70.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.8 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

