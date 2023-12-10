The UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-1) will try to build on a six-game winning run when hosting the Elon Phoenix (5-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

UNC Greensboro vs. Elon Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

UNC Greensboro Stats Insights

  • The Spartans make 47.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Phoenix have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
  • UNC Greensboro is 6-0 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 220th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Phoenix sit at 192nd.
  • The Spartans put up only 2.3 more points per game (79.9) than the Phoenix allow (77.6).
  • UNC Greensboro is 5-0 when scoring more than 77.6 points.

UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UNC Greensboro posted 76.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Spartans gave up 4.1 fewer points per game (61.9) than in away games (66.0).
  • In home games, UNC Greensboro sunk 0.5 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than when playing on the road (7.9). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to in away games (35.6%).

UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 UIC W 58-57 Baha Mar Convention Center
12/1/2023 William Peace W 88-56 Greensboro Coliseum
12/7/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 87-85 Greensboro Coliseum
12/10/2023 Elon - Greensboro Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Marshall - Cam Henderson Center
12/19/2023 @ High Point - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

