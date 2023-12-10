The North Carolina Tar Heels (6-3) square off against the UConn Huskies (5-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 on ESPN.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
  • TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

  • The Huskies put up 22.0 more points per game (77.6) than the Tar Heels give up to opponents (55.6).
  • UConn has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 55.6 points.
  • North Carolina has a 6-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.6 points.
  • The 68.8 points per game the Tar Heels score are just three more points than the Huskies give up (65.8).
  • When North Carolina scores more than 65.8 points, it is 4-0.
  • UConn has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 68.8 points.
  • The Tar Heels are making 40.6% of their shots from the field, 2.5% higher than the Huskies allow to opponents (38.1%).
  • The Huskies make 48.2% of their shots from the field, 11% higher than the Tar Heels' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Carolina Leaders

  • Alyssa Ustby: 11 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%
  • Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)
  • Maria Gakdeng: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 71.4 FG%
  • Indya Nivar: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)
  • Lexi Donarski: 10.6 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (22-for-55)

North Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 FGCU L 65-64 Hertz Arena
11/30/2023 South Carolina L 65-58 Carmichael Arena
12/6/2023 UNC Greensboro W 81-66 Carmichael Arena
12/10/2023 UConn - Mohegan Sun Arena
12/15/2023 Western Carolina - Carmichael Arena
12/19/2023 Oklahoma - Spectrum Center

