The North Carolina Tar Heels (6-3) face the UConn Huskies (5-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

The Huskies' 77.6 points per game are 22.0 more points than the 55.6 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.

UConn is 5-3 when it scores more than 55.6 points.

North Carolina's record is 6-3 when it gives up fewer than 77.6 points.

The 68.8 points per game the Tar Heels record are just 3.0 more points than the Huskies give up (65.8).

When North Carolina scores more than 65.8 points, it is 4-0.

UConn is 5-0 when allowing fewer than 68.8 points.

The Tar Heels are making 40.6% of their shots from the field, 2.5% higher than the Huskies concede to opponents (38.1%).

The Huskies make 48.2% of their shots from the field, 11% higher than the Tar Heels' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 11.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%

11.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG% Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Maria Gakdeng: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 71.4 FG%

10.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 71.4 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Lexi Donarski: 10.6 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (22-for-55)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Schedule