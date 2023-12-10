The North Carolina Tar Heels (6-3) hit the court against the UConn Huskies (5-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 on ESPN.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

North Carolina vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

The Huskies score 22.0 more points per game (77.6) than the Tar Heels allow their opponents to score (55.6).

UConn is 5-3 when it scores more than 55.6 points.

North Carolina has a 6-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.6 points.

The Tar Heels put up just three more points per game (68.8) than the Huskies give up (65.8).

North Carolina is 4-0 when scoring more than 65.8 points.

When UConn gives up fewer than 68.8 points, it is 5-0.

The Tar Heels are making 40.6% of their shots from the field, 2.5% higher than the Huskies concede to opponents (38.1%).

The Huskies' 48.2 shooting percentage from the field is 11 higher than the Tar Heels have conceded.

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 11 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%

11 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG% Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Maria Gakdeng: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 71.4 FG%

10.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 71.4 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20) Lexi Donarski: 10.6 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (22-for-55)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Schedule