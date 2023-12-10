Sunday's contest that pits the No. 17 UConn Huskies (5-3) versus the No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-3) at Mohegan Sun Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-61 in favor of UConn, who is heavily favored according to our model. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 10.

In their last time out, the Tar Heels won on Wednesday 81-66 over UNC Greensboro.

The Tar Heels took care of business in their most recent game 81-66 against UNC Greensboro on Wednesday. The Huskies are coming off of a 90-63 win over Ball State in their most recent game on Wednesday. Lexi Donarski scored a team-best 22 points for the Tar Heels in the victory. Aaliyah Edwards' team-leading 18 points paced the Huskies in the win.

North Carolina vs. UConn Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 73, North Carolina 61

Top 25 Predictions

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season on November 12, the Tar Heels beat the Davidson Wildcats, a top 50 team (No. 50) in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-70.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tar Heels are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, North Carolina is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, North Carolina is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.

North Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 50) on November 12

54-51 over Vermont (No. 180) on November 24

81-66 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 215) on December 6

68-39 at home over Elon (No. 273) on November 18

62-32 at home over Hampton (No. 347) on November 15

UConn Schedule Analysis

The Huskies' signature win of the season came in a 62-44 victory on November 19 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 35) in our computer rankings.

The Huskies have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 15th-most in Division I. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 11th-most.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, UConn is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

UConn 2023-24 Best Wins

62-44 on the road over Minnesota (No. 35) on November 19

80-48 at home over Maryland (No. 39) on November 16

71-63 over Kansas (No. 62) on November 25

90-63 at home over Ball State (No. 112) on December 6

102-58 at home over Dayton (No. 208) on November 8

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 11.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG%

11.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK, 46.2 FG% Deja Kelly: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 37.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Maria Gakdeng: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 71.4 FG%

10.9 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 71.4 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Donarski: 10.6 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (22-for-55)

UConn Leaders

Paige Bueckers: 19.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.1 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

19.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.1 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Edwards: 15.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 58.1 FG%

15.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.9 STL, 58.1 FG% Aubrey Griffin: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.0 FG%

8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.0 FG% Nika Muhl: 6.9 PTS, 55.0 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

6.9 PTS, 55.0 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) KK Arnold: 7.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 56.8 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels' +119 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.8 points per game (140th in college basketball) while giving up 55.6 per outing (45th in college basketball).

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies' +95 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.6 points per game (53rd in college basketball) while allowing 65.8 per outing (212th in college basketball).

