How to Watch the NC State vs. Liberty Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Liberty Lady Flames (3-6) will hope to break a four-game road losing streak when taking on the NC State Wolfpack (9-0) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Reynolds Coliseum, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network X
NC State vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison
- The Flames put up 6.8 more points per game (62.4) than the Wolfpack allow (55.6).
- Liberty has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 55.6 points.
- NC State has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.4 points.
- The 80.3 points per game the Wolfpack score are 10.3 more points than the Flames allow (70.0).
- NC State has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 70.0 points.
- Liberty has a 2-5 record when allowing fewer than 80.3 points.
- The Wolfpack are making 46.7% of their shots from the field, 8.1% higher than the Flames allow to opponents (38.6%).
- The Flames make 41.5% of their shots from the field, 9.3% higher than the Wolfpack's defensive field-goal percentage.
NC State Leaders
- Saniya Rivers: 13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Aziaha James: 16.2 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)
- Madison Hayes: 10.0 PTS, 54.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22)
- Zoe Brooks: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)
- River Baldwin: 9.7 PTS, 60.7 FG%
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Colorado
|W 78-60
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/29/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 70-62
|Reynolds Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Illinois State
|W 79-61
|Reynolds Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Liberty
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|-
|Chartway Arena
