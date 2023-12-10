The Liberty Lady Flames (3-6) will hope to break a four-game road losing streak when taking on the NC State Wolfpack (9-0) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Reynolds Coliseum, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

TV: ACC Network X

NC State vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison

The Flames put up 6.8 more points per game (62.4) than the Wolfpack allow (55.6).

Liberty has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 55.6 points.

NC State has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.4 points.

The 80.3 points per game the Wolfpack score are 10.3 more points than the Flames allow (70.0).

NC State has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 70.0 points.

Liberty has a 2-5 record when allowing fewer than 80.3 points.

The Wolfpack are making 46.7% of their shots from the field, 8.1% higher than the Flames allow to opponents (38.6%).

The Flames make 41.5% of their shots from the field, 9.3% higher than the Wolfpack's defensive field-goal percentage.

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)

13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20) Aziaha James: 16.2 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

16.2 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46) Madison Hayes: 10.0 PTS, 54.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22)

10.0 PTS, 54.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22) Zoe Brooks: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20) River Baldwin: 9.7 PTS, 60.7 FG%

