The Liberty Lady Flames (3-6) will hope to break a four-game road losing streak when taking on the NC State Wolfpack (9-0) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Reynolds Coliseum, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

NC State vs. Liberty Scoring Comparison

  • The Flames put up 6.8 more points per game (62.4) than the Wolfpack allow (55.6).
  • Liberty has put together a 3-4 record in games it scores more than 55.6 points.
  • NC State has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.4 points.
  • The 80.3 points per game the Wolfpack score are 10.3 more points than the Flames allow (70.0).
  • NC State has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 70.0 points.
  • Liberty has a 2-5 record when allowing fewer than 80.3 points.
  • The Wolfpack are making 46.7% of their shots from the field, 8.1% higher than the Flames allow to opponents (38.6%).
  • The Flames make 41.5% of their shots from the field, 9.3% higher than the Wolfpack's defensive field-goal percentage.

NC State Leaders

  • Saniya Rivers: 13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (6-for-20)
  • Aziaha James: 16.2 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)
  • Madison Hayes: 10.0 PTS, 54.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (11-for-22)
  • Zoe Brooks: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)
  • River Baldwin: 9.7 PTS, 60.7 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NC State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Colorado W 78-60 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/29/2023 Vanderbilt W 70-62 Reynolds Coliseum
12/3/2023 Illinois State W 79-61 Reynolds Coliseum
12/10/2023 Liberty - Reynolds Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center
12/20/2023 @ Old Dominion - Chartway Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.