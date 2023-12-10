Sunday's contest at Reynolds Coliseum has the No. 3 NC State Wolfpack (9-0) squaring off against the Liberty Lady Flames (3-6) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 80-56 victory, as our model heavily favors NC State.

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Wolfpack earned a 79-61 victory against Illinois State.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

NC State vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

NC State vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 80, Liberty 56

Other ACC Predictions

NC State Schedule Analysis

The Wolfpack's best victory this season came against the Colorado Buffaloes, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 8). The Wolfpack secured the 78-60 win at a neutral site on November 25.

The Wolfpack have two wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, NC State is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Wolfpack are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

NC State 2023-24 Best Wins

78-60 over Colorado (No. 8/AP Poll) on November 25

92-81 at home over UConn (No. 17/AP Poll) on November 12

70-62 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 53) on November 29

67-58 at home over Rhode Island (No. 87) on November 19

79-45 over Cincinnati (No. 89) on November 24

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

13.7 PTS, 2.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Aziaha James: 16.2 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)

16.2 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46) Madison Hayes: 10 PTS, 54.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22)

10 PTS, 54.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (11-for-22) Zoe Brooks: 9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

9.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20) River Baldwin: 9.7 PTS, 60.7 FG%

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack outscore opponents by 24.7 points per game (scoring 80.3 points per game to rank 37th in college basketball while giving up 55.6 per contest to rank 48th in college basketball) and have a +223 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.