Will Hayden Hurst Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Hayden Hurst was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers play the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. If you're trying to find Hurst's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Hayden Hurst and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In terms of season stats, Hurst has been targeted 32 times and has 18 catches for 184 yards (10.2 per reception) and one TD.
Keep an eye on Hurst's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Hayden Hurst Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Panthers have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Tommy Tremble (LP/hip): 13 Rec; 84 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
- Stephen Sullivan (LP/shoulder): 8 Rec; 90 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 14 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Demario Douglas
- Click Here for JuJu Smith-Schuster
- Click Here for Ezekiel Elliott
- Click Here for Najee Harris
- Click Here for Rhamondre Stevenson
Panthers vs. Saints Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Hurst 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|32
|18
|184
|67
|1
|10.2
Hurst Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|7
|5
|41
|1
|Week 2
|Saints
|3
|3
|20
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|3
|1
|11
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|3
|1
|7
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|3
|3
|21
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|3
|1
|16
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|4
|2
|54
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|4
|2
|14
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.