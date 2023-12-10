The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-8) will be attempting to stop an eight-game losing skid when hitting the road against the South Florida Bulls (6-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Yuengling Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN+

Gardner-Webb vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison

The Runnin' Bulldogs' 57.3 points per game are only 1.0 more point than the 56.3 the Bulls give up to opponents.

Gardner-Webb has put together a 0-3 record in games it scores more than 56.3 points.

South Florida is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 57.3 points.

The Bulls score 24.8 fewer points per game (62.0) than the Runnin' Bulldogs give up (86.8).

The Bulls are making 38.1% of their shots from the field, 8.2% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs concede to opponents (46.3%).

Gardner-Webb Leaders

Ashley Hawkins: 14.8 PTS, 44.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

14.8 PTS, 44.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Lauren Bailey: 8.3 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44)

8.3 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (16-for-44) Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 41.9 FG%

4.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 41.9 FG% Nyla Walker: 8.4 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)

8.4 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33) Micahla Funderburk: 8.0 PTS, 30.0 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)

