The UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-3) aim to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Elon Phoenix (2-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Elon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Elon vs. UNC Greensboro Scoring Comparison

  • The Phoenix put up an average of 52.1 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 54.6 the Spartans allow to opponents.
  • Elon has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 54.6 points.
  • UNC Greensboro has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 52.1 points.
  • The Spartans score just 3.1 fewer points per game (67) than the Phoenix give up (70.1).
  • UNC Greensboro is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.1 points.
  • Elon has a 0-2 record when giving up fewer than 67 points.
  • The Spartans shoot 41.9% from the field, only 1.9% higher than the Phoenix concede defensively.

Elon Leaders

  • Iycez Adams: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%
  • Maraja Pass: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44 FG%
  • Regina Walton: 5.6 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)
  • Vanessa Taylor: 5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%
  • Ava Leroux: 4.5 PTS, 51.5 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Elon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 @ Georgia State W 75-68 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/28/2023 @ Old Dominion L 60-29 Chartway Arena
12/2/2023 Wingate L 72-53 Schar Center
12/10/2023 @ UNC Greensboro - Greensboro Coliseum
12/14/2023 @ Furman - Timmons Arena
12/17/2023 Marshall - Schar Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.