The UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-3) aim to continue a five-game home winning run when hosting the Elon Phoenix (2-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Elon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Elon vs. UNC Greensboro Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix put up an average of 52.1 points per game, just 2.5 fewer points than the 54.6 the Spartans allow to opponents.

Elon has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 54.6 points.

UNC Greensboro has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 52.1 points.

The Spartans score just 3.1 fewer points per game (67) than the Phoenix give up (70.1).

UNC Greensboro is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Elon has a 0-2 record when giving up fewer than 67 points.

The Spartans shoot 41.9% from the field, only 1.9% higher than the Phoenix concede defensively.

Elon Leaders

Iycez Adams: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%

8.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG% Maraja Pass: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44 FG%

7.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44 FG% Regina Walton: 5.6 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

5.6 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20) Vanessa Taylor: 5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%

5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG% Ava Leroux: 4.5 PTS, 51.5 FG%

