The UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-1) are heavy, 13.5-point favorites as they try to continue a six-game win streak when they host the Elon Phoenix (5-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. The game airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 149.5 in the matchup.

Elon vs. UNC Greensboro Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under UNC Greensboro -13.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Phoenix Betting Records & Stats

Elon's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 149.5 points in six of seven outings.

Elon's average game total this season has been 160.3, 10.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Elon is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

Elon has been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and has walked away with the win one time (25%) in those games.

The Phoenix have played as an underdog of +725 or more once this season and lost that game.

Elon has an implied victory probability of 12.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Elon vs. UNC Greensboro Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UNC Greensboro 4 66.7% 79.9 162.7 70.4 148 139.7 Elon 6 85.7% 82.8 162.7 77.6 148 146.4

Additional Elon Insights & Trends

The Phoenix's 82.8 points per game are 12.4 more points than the 70.4 the Spartans give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.4 points, Elon is 2-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

Elon vs. UNC Greensboro Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UNC Greensboro 3-3-0 0-1 6-0-0 Elon 3-4-0 0-1 6-1-0

Elon vs. UNC Greensboro Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UNC Greensboro Elon 11-3 Home Record 5-9 8-6 Away Record 3-12 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 76.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 70.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.8 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.