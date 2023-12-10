The UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-1) will meet the Elon Phoenix (3-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Elon vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information

Elon Players to Watch

Mikeal Brown-Jones: 19 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

19 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Keyshaun Langley: 16.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

16.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Kobe Langley: 8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 6.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 6.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Donovan Atwell: 13.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Jalen Breath: 5.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

Elon vs. UNC Greensboro Stat Comparison

UNC Greensboro Rank UNC Greensboro AVG Elon AVG Elon Rank 80th 81.2 Points Scored 77.3 139th 218th 73 Points Allowed 80.2 326th 278th 30.8 Rebounds 29.2 316th 224th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 7.3 295th 15th 10.8 3pt Made 10.2 19th 161st 13.6 Assists 13.8 140th 29th 9 Turnovers 11.7 160th

