Sunday's contest between the UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-3) and Elon Phoenix (2-6) going head to head at Greensboro Coliseum has a projected final score of 65-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UNC Greensboro, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Phoenix fell in their last game 72-53 against Wingate on Saturday.

Elon vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Elon vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Greensboro 65, Elon 57

Other CAA Predictions

Elon Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Phoenix defeated the Georgia State Panthers 75-68 on November 23.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Phoenix are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 38th-most defeats.

Elon Leaders

Iycez Adams: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%

8.6 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG% Maraja Pass: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.0 FG%

7.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.0 FG% Regina Walton: 5.6 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

5.6 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20) Vanessa Taylor: 5.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%

5.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG% Ava Leroux: 4.5 PTS, 51.5 FG%

Elon Performance Insights

The Phoenix's -144 scoring differential (being outscored by 18.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 52.1 points per game (344th in college basketball) while allowing 70.1 per outing (283rd in college basketball).

