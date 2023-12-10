Duke vs. FGCU December 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-2) play the Duke Blue Devils (3-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. This contest will begin at 12:00 PM ET.
Duke vs. FGCU Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Duke Players to Watch
- Oluchi Okananwa: 11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Taina Mair: 11.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ashlon Jackson: 12 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Camilla Emsbo: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Kennedy Brown: 7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK
FGCU Players to Watch
