How to Watch the Appalachian State vs. Richmond Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Richmond Spiders (7-2) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Robins Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Appalachian State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games
Appalachian State vs. Richmond Scoring Comparison
- The Mountaineers' 64.1 points per game are 9.0 more points than the 55.1 the Spiders allow to opponents.
- Appalachian State is 5-0 when it scores more than 55.1 points.
- Richmond's record is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 64.1 points.
- The Spiders average 10.2 more points per game (74.9) than the Mountaineers allow (64.7).
- Richmond is 7-0 when scoring more than 64.7 points.
- Appalachian State has a 5-2 record when allowing fewer than 74.9 points.
- The Spiders are making 47% of their shots from the field, 5.3% higher than the Mountaineers concede to opponents (41.7%).
Appalachian State Leaders
- Emily Carver: 14.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (11-for-53)
- Faith Alston: 15.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)
- Rylan Moffitt: 6.3 PTS, 8 REB, 44.4 FG%
- Mariah Frazier: 3.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36 FG%
- Zada Porter: 5.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Appalachian State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Binghamton
|W 68-57
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
|11/29/2023
|@ Davidson
|L 64-41
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/5/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|W 77-73
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Richmond
|-
|Robins Center
|12/15/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Al McGuire Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.