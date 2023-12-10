The Richmond Spiders (7-2) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Robins Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Appalachian State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Appalachian State vs. Richmond Scoring Comparison

The Mountaineers' 64.1 points per game are 9.0 more points than the 55.1 the Spiders allow to opponents.

Appalachian State is 5-0 when it scores more than 55.1 points.

Richmond's record is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 64.1 points.

The Spiders average 10.2 more points per game (74.9) than the Mountaineers allow (64.7).

Richmond is 7-0 when scoring more than 64.7 points.

Appalachian State has a 5-2 record when allowing fewer than 74.9 points.

The Spiders are making 47% of their shots from the field, 5.3% higher than the Mountaineers concede to opponents (41.7%).

Appalachian State Leaders

Emily Carver: 14.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (11-for-53)

14.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (11-for-53) Faith Alston: 15.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)

15.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32) Rylan Moffitt: 6.3 PTS, 8 REB, 44.4 FG%

6.3 PTS, 8 REB, 44.4 FG% Mariah Frazier: 3.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36 FG%

3.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36 FG% Zada Porter: 5.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Appalachian State Schedule