Appalachian State vs. Richmond Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 10
Sunday's game between the Richmond Spiders (7-2) and Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) at Robins Center has a projected final score of 74-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Richmond, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.
The Mountaineers' most recent game on Tuesday ended in a 77-73 win against Charleston (SC).
Appalachian State vs. Richmond Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
Appalachian State vs. Richmond Score Prediction
- Prediction: Richmond 74, Appalachian State 55
Appalachian State Schedule Analysis
- The Mountaineers' best win this season came in a 71-65 victory over the UNC Greensboro Spartans on November 6.
- Based on the RPI, the Spiders have one win versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 93rd-most in the nation.
- Appalachian State has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (five).
Appalachian State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 71-65 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 213) on November 6
- 77-73 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 214) on December 5
- 71-64 at home over Ohio (No. 298) on November 11
- 68-63 over Furman (No. 300) on November 23
- 68-57 over Binghamton (No. 327) on November 24
Appalachian State Leaders
- Emily Carver: 14.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.0 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (11-for-53)
- Faith Alston: 15.4 PTS, 2.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)
- Rylan Moffitt: 6.3 PTS, 8.0 REB, 44.4 FG%
- Mariah Frazier: 3.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.0 FG%
- Zada Porter: 5.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
Appalachian State Performance Insights
- The Mountaineers score 64.1 points per game (208th in college basketball) and give up 64.7 (193rd in college basketball) for a -4 scoring differential overall.
