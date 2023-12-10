Who’s the Best Team in the AAC? See our Weekly AAC Power Rankings
Searching for an updated view of the AAC and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.
AAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Florida Atlantic
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 28-3
- Odds to Win AAC: -144
- Overall Rank: 13th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st
- Last Game: W 94-60 vs Florida International
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Saint Bonaventure
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
2. Memphis
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 24-7
- Odds to Win AAC: +225
- Overall Rank: 43rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th
- Last Game: W 81-75 vs Texas A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: Clemson
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. SMU
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 22-8
- Odds to Win AAC: +2000
- Overall Rank: 65th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 101st
- Last Game: L 76-74 vs Arizona State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Florida State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
4. Charlotte
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 20-9
- Odds to Win AAC: +4000
- Overall Rank: 97th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 80th
- Last Game: L 80-56 vs Duke
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Richmond
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. North Texas
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 15-13
- Odds to Win AAC: +2000
- Overall Rank: 98th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 208th
- Last Game: L 60-59 vs Fordham
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Mississippi State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
6. Wichita State
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 18-12
- Odds to Win AAC: +2500
- Overall Rank: 99th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 122nd
- Last Game: L 79-69 vs South Dakota State
Next Game
- Opponent: Southern Illinois
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Tulane
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 18-11
- Odds to Win AAC: +2000
- Overall Rank: 114th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 247th
- Last Game: L 106-76 vs Mississippi State
Next Game
- Opponent: Furman
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Tulsa
- Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 17-12
- Odds to Win AAC: +8000
- Overall Rank: 137th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 323rd
- Last Game: L 72-57 vs Oklahoma State
Next Game
- Opponent: Missouri State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. South Florida
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Odds to Win AAC: +5000
- Overall Rank: 148th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 290th
- Last Game: W 104-86 vs UAPB
Next Game
- Opponent: Loyola Chicago
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Temple
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Odds to Win AAC: +5000
- Overall Rank: 167th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 227th
- Last Game: W 78-73 vs Albany (NY)
Next Game
- Opponent: @ VCU
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. UAB
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 9-21
- Odds to Win AAC: +3000
- Overall Rank: 197th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 171st
- Last Game: W 93-82 vs Alabama A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: Montevallo
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Rice
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 10-20
- Odds to Win AAC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 198th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 45th
- Last Game: W 80-57 vs Incarnate Word
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Northwestern State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
13. East Carolina
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 9-21
- Odds to Win AAC: +6000
- Overall Rank: 208th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 315th
- Last Game: L 68-62 vs South Carolina
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Florida
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)
14. UTSA
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-25
- Odds to Win AAC: +15000
- Overall Rank: 315th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 353rd
- Last Game: L 93-84 vs Little Rock
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Oregon State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)
