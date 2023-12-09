The Western Carolina Catamounts (4-0) meet the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Western Carolina vs. UNC Asheville Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Western Carolina Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Vonterius Woolbright: 14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyzhaun Claude: 15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Tre Jackson: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Russell Jones: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyler Harris: 5.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

Woolbright: 19.0 PTS, 9.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.0 PTS, 9.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK DJ Campbell: 13.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jones: 13.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Jackson: 8.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Corneilous Williams: 5.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Carolina vs. UNC Asheville Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Western Carolina Rank Western Carolina AVG UNC Asheville AVG UNC Asheville Rank 124th 73.9 Points Scored 74.4 114th 199th 70.7 Points Allowed 69.1 146th 69th 33.6 Rebounds 31.7 183rd 215th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 6.9 302nd 60th 8.5 3pt Made 7.8 125th 221st 12.5 Assists 12.7 204th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 13.3 311th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.