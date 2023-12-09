The Western Carolina Catamounts (6-2) look to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

Western Carolina vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Western Carolina Stats Insights

The Catamounts are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

In games Western Carolina shoots higher than 42.2% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Catamounts sit at 119th.

The Catamounts record 77.1 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 73.3 the Bulldogs allow.

Western Carolina is 3-1 when scoring more than 73.3 points.

Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Western Carolina averaged 78.9 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 67.7 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Catamounts gave up 7.5 fewer points per game (65.8) than in away games (73.3).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Western Carolina fared better in home games last year, averaging 9.6 threes per game with a 37.2% three-point percentage, compared to 7.4 threes per game and a 31% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule