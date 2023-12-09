Saturday's contest at Ramsey Center has the Western Carolina Catamounts (6-2) matching up with the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-4) at 4:00 PM ET on December 9. Our computer prediction projects a 81-71 victory for Western Carolina, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Western Carolina vs. UNC Asheville Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cullowhee, North Carolina

Cullowhee, North Carolina Venue: Ramsey Center

Western Carolina vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Carolina 81, UNC Asheville 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Carolina vs. UNC Asheville

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Carolina (-9.5)

Western Carolina (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 151.7

Western Carolina is 3-4-0 against the spread, while UNC Asheville's ATS record this season is 0-5-0. The Catamounts have hit the over in three games, while Bulldogs games have gone over four times.

Western Carolina Performance Insights

The Catamounts are outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game with a +46 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.1 points per game (136th in college basketball) and allow 71.4 per contest (197th in college basketball).

Western Carolina records 36 rebounds per game (65th in college basketball) while conceding 28.8 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.2 boards per game.

Western Carolina knocks down 7 three-pointers per game (218th in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents (5.8). It is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc (161st in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.8%.

The Catamounts rank 61st in college basketball with 101.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 266th in college basketball defensively with 93.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Western Carolina has committed 9.4 turnovers per game (30th in college basketball play) while forcing 8.9 (353rd in college basketball).

