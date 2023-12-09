The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-3) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the NJIT Highlanders (2-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wake Forest vs. NJIT Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Wake Forest Stats Insights

The Demon Deacons make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Highlanders have allowed to their opponents (44.6%).

In games Wake Forest shoots better than 44.6% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.

The Highlanders are the 314th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Demon Deacons sit at 263rd.

The Demon Deacons score only 0.6 fewer points per game (78.5) than the Highlanders give up (79.1).

When Wake Forest totals more than 79.1 points, it is 2-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wake Forest posted 79.1 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 74.4 points per contest.

The Demon Deacons gave up 71.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (77.8).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Wake Forest performed worse in home games last year, averaging 9.1 treys per game, compared to 10.8 on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 37.8% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.2% clip when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule