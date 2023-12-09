UNC Asheville vs. Western Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 9
Saturday's game between the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-5) and Western Carolina Catamounts (2-7) squaring off at Ramsey Center has a projected final score of 64-54 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UNC Asheville, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 9.
In their last game on Wednesday, the Bulldogs earned an 88-33 victory over Warren Wilson.
UNC Asheville vs. Western Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
UNC Asheville vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: UNC Asheville 64, Western Carolina 54
Other Big South Predictions
UNC Asheville Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs' signature win this season came against the Tennessee State Tigers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 334) in our computer rankings. The Bulldogs secured the 53-38 win at home on November 12.
- UNC Asheville has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (four).
UNC Asheville 2023-24 Best Wins
- 53-38 at home over Tennessee State (No. 334) on November 12
- 67-53 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 337) on November 21
UNC Asheville Leaders
- McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 47.0 FG%
- Jaila Lee: 7.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
- Lalmani Simmons: 10.3 PTS, 35.9 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)
- Mallory Bruce: 7.9 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Jamaya Blanks: 5.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
UNC Asheville Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game (posting 59.9 points per game, 281st in college basketball, and conceding 54.5 per outing, 35th in college basketball) and have a +43 scoring differential.
