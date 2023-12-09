The Western Carolina Catamounts (6-2) welcome in the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-4) after winning three home games in a row. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

UNC Asheville vs. Western Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 46.4% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 43.9% the Catamounts' opponents have shot this season.
  • UNC Asheville has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.9% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Catamounts sit at 252nd.
  • The Bulldogs score an average of 86.8 points per game, 15.4 more points than the 71.4 the Catamounts give up.
  • When it scores more than 71.4 points, UNC Asheville is 5-3.

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, UNC Asheville averaged 7.7 more points per game at home (79.6) than away (71.9).
  • At home, the Bulldogs gave up 63.4 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 72.9.
  • At home, UNC Asheville knocked down 7.7 trifectas per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (7.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (42.4%) than on the road (37.1%).

UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Western Kentucky W 77-67 Place Bell Arena
12/1/2023 Johnson (TN) W 97-51 Kimmel Arena
12/5/2023 @ Kennesaw State L 79-76 KSU Convocation Center
12/9/2023 @ Western Carolina - Ramsey Center
12/13/2023 Auburn - Von Braun Center
12/18/2023 South Carolina State - Kimmel Arena

