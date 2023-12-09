Saturday's contest between the Western Carolina Catamounts (6-2) and UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-4) squaring off at Ramsey Center has a projected final score of 81-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Western Carolina, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UNC Asheville vs. Western Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cullowhee, North Carolina

Cullowhee, North Carolina Venue: Ramsey Center

UNC Asheville vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Carolina 81, UNC Asheville 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UNC Asheville vs. Western Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Carolina (-9.5)

Western Carolina (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 151.7

Western Carolina's record against the spread this season is 3-4-0, while UNC Asheville's is 0-5-0. The Catamounts have a 3-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bulldogs have a record of 4-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

UNC Asheville Performance Insights

The Bulldogs put up 86.8 points per game (16th in college basketball) while giving up 73.3 per contest (232nd in college basketball). They have a +121 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.5 points per game.

UNC Asheville pulls down 35.8 rebounds per game (72nd in college basketball) while conceding 33.7 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.1 boards per game.

UNC Asheville hits 9.0 three-pointers per game (61st in college basketball), 2.1 more than its opponents. It shoots 33.3% from deep (181st in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 30.0%.

UNC Asheville wins the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 12.1 (201st in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.9.

