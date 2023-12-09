The Western Carolina Catamounts (6-2) are 3.5-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Ramsey Center. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 146.5 for the matchup.

UNC Asheville vs. Western Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cullowhee, North Carolina

Cullowhee, North Carolina Venue: Ramsey Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Western Carolina -3.5 146.5

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Every game UNC Asheville has played this season has gone over 146.5 combined points scored.

UNC Asheville's games this year have had a 160.1-point total on average, 13.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

UNC Asheville has not covered the spread in a game yet this year (0-5-0).

UNC Asheville has been named as the underdog three times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Bulldogs have played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UNC Asheville has a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UNC Asheville vs. Western Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Western Carolina 3 42.9% 77.1 163.9 71.4 144.7 143.1 UNC Asheville 5 100% 86.8 163.9 73.3 144.7 152.9

Additional UNC Asheville Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs' 86.8 points per game are 15.4 more points than the 71.4 the Catamounts give up.

When it scores more than 71.4 points, UNC Asheville is 0-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

UNC Asheville vs. Western Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Western Carolina 3-4-0 1-2 3-4-0 UNC Asheville 0-5-0 0-1 4-1-0

UNC Asheville vs. Western Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Western Carolina UNC Asheville 9-5 Home Record 13-0 6-9 Away Record 10-6 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 78.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.6 67.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.9 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.