In the upcoming matchup versus the Vancouver Canucks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Seth Jarvis to score a goal for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Jarvis stats and insights

In six of 26 games this season, Jarvis has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canucks.

He has five goals on the power play, and also one assist.

Jarvis' shooting percentage is 15.8%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 70 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.6 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Jarvis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:26 Away L 3-2 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:19 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:08 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:33 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:04 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 18:32 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 19:22 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:32 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 18:37 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 3 2 1 19:45 Home W 4-2

Hurricanes vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.