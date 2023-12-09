The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest against the Vancouver Canucks is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Sebastian Aho score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Aho stats and insights

  • Aho has scored in seven of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus five assists.
  • He has an 11.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 70 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents three times while averaging 19.6 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Aho recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:11 Away L 3-2
12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:41 Away L 6-1
12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:44 Away L 2-1
12/2/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 15:16 Home W 6-2
11/30/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 20:07 Home L 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 19:25 Away W 4-1
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 20:04 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 19:07 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 21:01 Home W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.