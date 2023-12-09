The No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs (7-2) hope to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET.

San Diego State vs. UC Irvine Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California TV: FOX Sports Networks

San Diego State Stats Insights

The Aztecs make 43.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Anteaters have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

San Diego State has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Aztecs are the 94th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Anteaters rank 156th.

The Aztecs average 77.6 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 66.8 the Anteaters allow.

San Diego State has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 66.8 points.

UC Irvine Stats Insights

The Anteaters have shot at a 49.0% clip from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of the Aztecs have averaged.

UC Irvine has compiled a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.0% from the field.

The Aztecs are the rebounding team in the country, the Anteaters rank 206th.

The Anteaters score an average of 78.1 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 68.6 the Aztecs give up to opponents.

When UC Irvine gives up fewer than 77.6 points, it is 6-2.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively San Diego State performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 75.4 points per game, compared to 68.9 per game on the road.

The Aztecs gave up 60.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 65.6 in road games.

At home, San Diego State averaged 0.7 more threes per game (8.2) than in away games (7.5). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to on the road (38.7%).

UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UC Irvine scored 76.8 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 away.

In 2022-23, the Anteaters allowed 4.4 fewer points per game at home (65.3) than away (69.7).

Beyond the arc, UC Irvine sunk more trifectas away (6.8 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (36.5%) than at home (34.9%).

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/27/2023 Point Loma W 71-51 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 12/1/2023 @ UCSD W 63-62 LionTree Arena 12/5/2023 @ Grand Canyon L 79-73 Grand Canyon University Arena 12/9/2023 UC Irvine - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 12/19/2023 Saint Katherine - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 12/21/2023 Stanford - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule